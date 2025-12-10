Millet revolution: Hyderabad brand launches innovative health mix range

Hyderabad: The Pickle Story LLP, a Hyderabad-based food innovation brand, has announced the launch of its Millet Health Mix range, which was unveiled by Dr J Stanley, CEO of NutriHub, Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Union Ministry of Agriculture.

The products include the classic Millet Health Mix, Chocolate Millet Health Mix, and Beetroot Millet Health Mix, among other options.

Speaking at the launch, Dr J Stanley commended The Pickle Story’s initiative, noting that, “Millets are an essential part of India’s nutritional heritage and play a vital role in achieving sustainable health outcomes. Initiatives like these contribute to both personal wellness and the larger goal of supporting millet-based agriculture in India.”

Founders of The Pickle Story LLP shared, “With our Millet Health Mix range, we aim to build awareness on millet-based nutrition and provide wholesome, chemical-free alternatives suited for modern lifestyles.”