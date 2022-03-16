MIM ready to hit streets to fight Centre : Akbaruddin

Hyderabad: Alleging discriminatory attitude by the Centre towards the southern States, specially Telangana, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday said his party was ready to come onto streets if needed to fight the BJP-led government.

Speaking during a discussion on the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly on Tuesday, he lashed out at the Centre alleging that it was discriminating against States, specially a new state like Telangana. He took exception to the notification issued by the Jalshakti Ministry to take control of the Krishna and the Godavari River Basins.

"People who have achieved power with the foundation of hatred are trying to stop projects in Telangana. We are concerned about the notification as it would affect the interests of people. MIM stands with the government which is for 50-50 sharing of water. We will come on roads if needed to fight the Centre," warned Akbaruddin. He said the party would oppose privatisation of Singareni and urged the government to take over the 51 share of Centre.

On issues of minorities, he said the government has not nominated a person from the minority community to the State Public Service Commission and as vice- chairman in the Higher Education Council. He also pointed out 'discrepancies' in the allocations and expenditure. "The actual releases were 50 per cent, which is much lesser than the actual allocations". He wanted the CM to provide Rs 5 crore as constituency development fund to MLAs.

On the issues concerning the Old City, Akbaruddin wanted the government to construct Osmania Hospital, bridges on the Musi for rehabilitating street vendors. He demanded the government to take up road-widening in the Old City and provide Rs 200 crore for land acquisition. He urged the government to allow the fruit market to continue until the new market gets ready.