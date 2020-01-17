MIM urges KCR to spell stand on Citizenship Amendment Act

Dabeerpura: The AIMIM party which began its by-election campaign for Dabeerpura ward demanded that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao speak against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a public meeting near Princess Durru Shehvar Hospital, Mir Wajahat Ali Khan, a senior AIMIM leader, questioned the silence of TRS party and Chief Minister on the controversial aspects of CAA, NRC & NRP. Criticising police handling of Bhainsa violence, he said that even on the major communal issue, none of the Ministers responded.

He felt that if the State government failed to tackle this kind of incidents, in the event of implementation of NRC in Telangana, this could only further aggravate the situation. In contrast, AIMIM adheres to secular values and works for the developments, he concluded.