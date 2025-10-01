Minister directs officials to make TIMS on par with AIIMS, NIMS

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Tuesday directed the senior officials of the Health department to make Sanathnagar, LB Nagar and Alwal TIMS hospitals on par with corporate hospitals.

The Minister suggested that cleanliness and patient care be given equal priority on the lines of private hospitals like AIIMS, NIMS and other corporate hospitals. He wanted TIMS to have an autonomous governance system on the lines of NIMS. The Minister had a review meeting with the officials as the Sanathnagar TIMS is slated to be inaugurated soon.

The officials already studied the policies being adopted in the AIIMS, NIMS and corporate prepared a report. The officials explained the points in this report to the minister. The minister was informed about the way clinical and non-clinical departments were working in corporate hospitals, the number of doctors, staff, the expenditure being incurred, etc. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s idea was to provide hospitals to the people that were comparable to corporate hospitals and better than NIMS.

Accordingly, he said that hospitals should have all kinds of facilities and the government was ready to allocate the necessary funds. He suggested that the departments of clinical services, administration services and academics should be separate like corporate hospitals. He said that there should be a medical director, a medical superintendent and a chief operating officer like NIMS. The minister ordered that there should be a clear job chart on who was responsible for which department and what is the work of a particular person.

The minister reminded that in the past, even rich people and big leaders used to go to Gandhi and Osmania for treatment and now he wanted to take TIMS to that level.