Minister hints at common brand name for SHG products soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao has said that the products manufactured by different Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the State are likely to have a common brand name soon, which reflects the Telangana mark. The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) will initiate measures to ensure universal recognition for products manufactured by SHGs in the State, the minister said that under this initiative, efforts are being made to have uniform packaging and labeling for SHG products.

Dayakar Rao chaired a SERP meeting here on Tuesday attended by SERP CEO Sandeep Kumar Sultania, and other senior officials participated in the meeting. The officials said that SHGs in different districts were manufacturing different products. For instance, SHGs in Mahabubnagar promote their products under the brand name of Maha- Mahabubnagar Mahila Products in towns and villages. Similarly, SHGs in other districts promote their products under different names.

To boost sales of SHGs products, SERP has already signed agreements with leading e-commerce marketing companies like Flipkart and Amazon, the minister said that he instructed the officials to explore possibilities of signing agreements with more online marketing companies to enable market access for the SHG products.

The meeting also discussed the growing demand for the products manufactured by SHG women in the State. In tune with the demand, products will be marketed with attractive packaging and promote them with uniform branding, which will further boost the sales and demand for the products in the market, the Minister said that the matter would be taken up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for final approval. The officials were asked to come up with different catchy names for branding in the market.