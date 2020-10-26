Minister KTR inaugurates double bedroom houses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the double bedroom housing scheme by distributing houses to the beneficiaries in the city as part of Dussehra gift.

The minister inaugurated 840 double bedroom houses at Jiyaguda in the city constructed with a cost of Rs 71.49 Crore. The basic amenities like drinking water, electricity, CC roads, Shopping complex and Basti Dawakhana and other facilities are also provided at the sites. The government provided 56 shops in the site, the rent would be used for the maintenance of lifts in the house sites.

The minister said that 2.75 lakh houses are under construction in the state. The government is spending Rs 18,000 Crore on the housing scheme. The minister said that though it got delayed the government wanted to ensure there are no mistakes. "We will be giving the houses only to the poor. Do not fall prey to the middlemen and don't give money to anyone," said Minister Rama Rao asking the beneficiaries to keep the houses clean and maintain hygiene. He asked them to form a society and maintain the houses.

The minister also said that the government would take up slaughterhouse. He said that the slaughterhouses should be used in a scientific manner.

Minister will also be inaugurating the double bedroom houses at Ghode Ki Kabar and at Kattalmandi. Ministers MD Mahamood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, GHMC Mayor B Rammohan and others were also present.