Minister Ponguleti’s PRO accused of campaigning for Cong

Hyderabad: Alleging gross violation of model code of conduct by Civil Supplies Department general manager and PRO to Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for indulging in political campaign in favour of Congress party, the BRS leaders on Friday demanded immediate stringent action against the officer.

The BRS leaders led by Gellu Srinivas Yadav lodged a complaint against Ramesh with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Yadav said it has come to light that Ramesh, despite being a serving government officer, was actively participating in election-related activities in favour of the Congress Party. He has been circulating campaign materials, promotional messages, and statements of Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy through various WhatsApp groups and social media platforms, particularly relating to public claim made by the Minister at Borabanda Division that he had sanctioned houses to local residents.

The BRS leaders pointed out that such actions by a government officer were highly objectionable, unethical, and a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the service conduct rules applicable to government employees.

It is evident that Ramesh misused his official position and government resources to campaign for a political party, thereby compromising the neutrality expected from public servants during the election process. His conduct not only undermines the sanctity of free and fair elections but also reflects partisan behaviour unbecoming of a government official.

The BRS leaders demanded initiating an immediate inquiry into the conduct of Ramesh and taking strict disciplinary and penal action against him for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and service conduct rules. Ensure that he is relieved from any election-related or public duties with immediate effect to prevent further misuse of his official position.