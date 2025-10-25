Minister showcases Telangana governance in Melbourne

As part of his official tour to Australia, Telangana Minister for Information Technology, Industries and Legislative Affairs D Sridhar Babu on Friday visited the Parliament of Victoria in Melbourne.

During the meeting, Sridhar Babu held extensive discussions with Australian legislators on legislative procedures, parliamentary governance, and public accountability frameworks. The deliberations focused on the importance of citizen participation in law-making, which the Minister noted as vital for strengthening transparency and accountability in governance.

He explained to the Victorian leaders the progressive legislative practices, governance reforms, and digital initiatives currently being undertaken by the Telangana Government. He stated that the State is committed to developing transparent, technology-driven, and citizen-centric governance models, aligning innovation with inclusivity.

The Minister also proposed enhancing institutional collaboration between Telangana and Victoria, particularly in areas related to governance innovation, public policy research, and digital transformation.

Expressing appreciation for Telangana’s reform-driven governance, Tarlamis and Watt said they were eager to collaborate with progressive states like Telangana, which have become models for reform and citizen-focused administration. They assured their support in promoting bilateral cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two regions.