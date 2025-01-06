Live
Minister Sridhar Babu touts Hyderabad as new tech hub
Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday said that Hyderabad was rapidly evolving into a global hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies.
Speaking at the inauguration of a new workstation for the innovative tech company Data Economy in HITEC City on Sunday, the Minister emphasised Hyderabad's growing appeal among global enterprises, thanks to its talented human resources and world-class infrastructure. Sridhar Babu commended Data Economy for its remarkable progress in cutting-edge fields such as quantum computing, digital twins, and data transfer solutions. He assured the government's full support in facilitating the company's growth and expansion.
Highlighting the State's commitment to fostering talent, the Minister mentioned the recently launched Young India Skills University, which aims to equip the industry with skilled professionals. The Minister urged software companies to expand their operations to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, emphasising the potential for balanced regional development. He expressed optimism that the burgeoning ecosystem of startups, AI centres, quantum computing hubs, and data centres in Hyderabad would generate significant employment opportunities for the youth. Calling on Data Economy to play an integral role in the development of the proposed AI City, the Minister appreciated the company's plans to hire an additional 500 employees in Hyderabad by the end of next year. The inauguration event was attended by company representatives Ravi Kopuri, Jawahar, and Roshan Kumar, among others.