Ministers fume at RFCL over disruption in urea production

Hyderabad: Industry D Sridhar Babu and Agriculture minister T Nageshwara Rao expressed dissatisfaction over the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL)’s poor performance in the urea production which caused a severe shortage of the fertilizers in the current farming season in the State.

The Ministers convened a high-level review meeting on Saturday at the Secretariat, with senior officials from the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), Agriculture department, and Industries department.

During the meeting, the Ministers examined the reasons for frequent interruptions in production at RFCL. They expressed dissatisfaction that the plant had functioned only 40 days out of 145 days this season. Questioning RFCL CEO Alok Singhal, they asked why permanent measures had not been taken to prevent recurring disruptions.

Reiterating that the State views RFCL not merely as a business entity but as a development partner in Telangana’s growth, the Ministers reviewed the action plan for immediate revival of production and provided further guidance.

They also emphasised that Telangana must not be treated on par with other States. Until production resumes at Ramagundam, they urged RFCL’s parent company, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), to ensure that at least one rake of urea is supplied daily from its other plants to Telangana.

The Ministers assured that if RFCL faced any hurdles in this regard, the State government would take up the matter with the Centre for a resolution.

The Ministers assured farmers that there will be no shortage of urea in the State, urging them not to be misled by opposition propaganda.

They said that every possible step is being taken to safeguard the interests of farmers.