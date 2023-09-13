Minorities to vote for Congress in Assembly poll, claims Shabbir

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has received over 300 suggestions from leading Muslim and Christian socio-religious organisations for its proposed Minorities Declaration, said TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Convener and Minorities Declaration Committee Chairman Mohammed Ali Shabbir.

Shabbir Ali, along with TPCC Senior Vice President & Committee's Convener Zafar Javeed, held a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress on the preparation of the draft Minorities Declaration. He informed that so far, more than 12 prominent Muslim, Christian and other organisations have submitted their charter of demands to the TPCC's committee. He said so far, Muslim organizations have submitted 89 demands, Christian organizations 30 demands, and three leading Shia Muslim organizations have submitted 40 demands.

The demands have been categorized into economic empowerment of minorities, education, women empowerment, religious infrastructure and honorarium, housing, Old City development, protection of Wakf properties, promotion of Urdu language, cultural and religious institutions, etc.

Shabbir Ali said the Minorities Declaration would be comprehensive and would prove to be a vision document which would ensure safety, growth and prosperity of all minorities including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, and so on.

Meanwhile, Zafar Javeed said an interactive meeting with the representatives of minority organisations and NGOs would be held in the third week of September in Hyderabad after the conclusion of Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad. He said all the Committee members have been actively interacting with various organisations and individuals to gather their support in favour of the Congress party in the next Assembly elections.