Today afternoon Miss Deaf International 1st Runner up Ms Saritha Musuku has met with Shri Mahesh Murali Bhagwat ,IPS at his office and showed her honor of Crown and Memento she got atTanzania (East Africa) by winning 1st Runner Up in Miss Deaf International Event held from 26th to 30th October 2022 .

She also won the 1st Best Swim walk competition held at Tanzania.Lion Patan Ummar Khan Chairman Helen kellers Institute, and Mr Raghunadan Reddy Telangana Deaf Cultural society members brought her to the Commissioner to felicitate her. SRI Bhagawat appreciated Miss Sarith because of her strong will to achieve the name Internationally, Miss Saritha belongs to a small village of Warangal, Telangana state, she lost her father when she was at 10th and her poor mother use to take care of her. All of them wished her to achieve more and more laurels in the future too.