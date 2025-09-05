  • Menu
Miss & Mrs Belleza 2025 grand finale celebrates elegance, confidence, and empowerment

Hyderabad witnessed the dazzling Grand Finale of Miss & Mrs Belleza Telangana Season 2 at Katriya Hotel, showcasing 20 finalists from diverse...

Hyderabad witnessed the dazzling Grand Finale of Miss & Mrs Belleza Telangana Season 2 at Katriya Hotel, showcasing 20 finalists from diverse professions. The event featured traditional, Indo-Western, and gown rounds, highlighting participants’ elegance, confidence, and poise. Winners in the Miss category were D Kavyanjali (Winner), Kandakatla Prathyusha (1st Runner-Up), and V Janaki Devi (2nd Runner-Up), while Indira Devi (Winner), Dr P Nikhila Reddy (1st Runner-Up), and Avula Revathi (2nd Runner-Up) triumphed in the Mrs category. Founder Vandana Dasari emphasized women’s empowerment through confidence and capability, while Dr Sudha Jain praised Belleza as a platform nurturing future leaders in fashion, mentorship, and personal growth.

