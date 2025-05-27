Miss World 2025 Celebrates Beauty With a Purpose Gala in Hyderabad

The spirit of compassion and change took center stage as the 72nd Miss World Festival hosted its signature Beauty With a Purpose Gala Dinner in Hyderabad. Graciously hosted by philanthropist Sudha Reddy, the event brought together all 108 contestants for an evening dedicated to showcasing life-changing initiatives from around the globe.

The highlight of the night was the announcement of the top two Beauty With a Purpose projects from each continental region, followed by the reveal of four overall winners; each securing a fast-track entry into the Miss World 2025 quarterfinals.

Meet the Beauty With a Purpose Winners:

Americas & Caribbean: Valeria Pérez (Puerto Rico), “Communicating Without Limits” Valeria’s initiative champions inclusive communication for marginalized groups, including individuals with Down syndrome, the deaf community, and families affected by cancer. Inspired by her personal journey, her project aims to bridge understanding and promote equality. Runner-up: Yanina Gómez (Paraguay)

Africa: Natasha Nyonyozi (Uganda)

“Nyonyozi Initiative” Driven by her brother’s autism diagnosis, Natasha works tirelessly to support neurodivergent children and promote social inclusion across Uganda. Runner-up: Lachaeveh Alberta Caizarine Davies (Sierra Leone)

Europe: Millie-Mae Adams (Wales)

“First Aid Against Knife Crime” With youth knife violence on the rise, Millie-Mae uses her medical training to educate young people on emergency first aid. Her project is a grassroots response to a growing crisis. Runner-up: Corina Mrazek (Spain)

Asia & Oceania: Monica Kezia Sembiring (Indonesia)

“Pipeline for Lifeline”, Monica’s project delivers clean water and sanitation to remote villages in Indonesia, restoring basic dignity and health to underserved communities. Runner-up: Huỳnh Trần Ý Nhi (Vietnam)

A Global Message of Impact

Chair of the Miss World Organization, Ms. Julia Morley CBE, praised the participants, saying, "I am so proud of every young woman who has taken the stage tonight, for what they stand for and the good they are doing in the world."

The evening wasn’t just about awards- it was a tribute to service, empathy, and grassroots leadership. With elegance and purpose, host Sudha Reddy helped frame the night as one of inspiration and unity.

As the countdown to the Grand Finale on May 31 continues, the four Beauty With a Purpose winners now advance to the quarterfinals, one step closer to the Miss World crown.