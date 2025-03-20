Miss World 2025: Hyderabad Set to Host Grand Beauty Pageant in May

The Miss World 2025 pageant will take place in Hyderabad this May, with contestants arriving from all over the world on May 6 and 7. A series of exciting events will lead up to the grand finale on May 31 at Hitex.

The contestants will land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and on May 10, a grand opening ceremony will take place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, featuring traditional Telangana folk and tribal dances.

On May 12, they will visit Buddhavanam, a Buddhist park in Nagarjuna Sagar, and on May 13, they'll go on a heritage walk in Hyderabad. A welcome dinner at Chowmahalla Palace will be held the same evening.

On May 14, the contestants will visit Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and take part in a Kakatiya Heritage tour. They will also meet students and local communities at Kaloji Kshethram in Warangal.

The following days will include visits to Yadagirigutta temple and a handloom tour in Pochampally on May 15, and a medical tour of major hospitals in Hyderabad on May 16.

On May 17, the Miss World Sports Finale will take place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, followed by a cultural evening and Telangana cuisine food festival at Experium Eco Tourism Park.

On May 19, contestants will visit the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre, State Secretariat, Tank Bund, and the Ambedkar statue. The continental finale, where contestants are selected by continental clusters, will be held at T-Hub on May 20 and 21.

On May 21, there will be an arts and crafts workshop at Shilparamam. The Miss World Talent Finale will take place at Shilpakala Vedika on May 22, and the head-to-head challenge final will be held at ISB on May 23. The Miss World Top Model and Fashion Finale will be at Hitex on May 24, and a jewelry/pearl show will follow on May 25.

After a gala dinner at British Residency/Taj Falaknuma on May 26, the Miss World Final events will take place at Hitex on May 31. The winner will meet the Governor and Chief Minister on June 2.