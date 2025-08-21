Miss World 2025 joins Sudha Reddy Foundation for Pink Power Run 2.0

Hyderabad: The fight against breast cancer in India gained fresh momentum on Wednesday as the Sudha Reddy Foundation, in association with the MEIL Foundation, announced the 2nd edition of the Pink Power Run (PPR 2.0) at a press conference held at Trident Hyderabad.

With its inspiring tagline, “Stride and Shine”, this year’s edition calls upon participants to move forward with courage, hope, and resilience. The theme highlights that every step taken—whether in healing, in solidarity, or in advocacy—can spark change, and every shine of determination can inspire entire communities. Gracing the event were Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, and Miss World Asia 2025, Krishnah Gravidez.

Opal, a breast cancer survivor herself, brought her personal story of courage and resilience to the stage, lending an emotional depth to the announcement. “As a breast cancer survivor, I have walked through the fear, the uncertainty, and the relentless fight that this journey demands.

Today, I stand here to tell every woman, in Hyderabad and across the world, that you are never alone. Knowledge, early screening, and the strength of a united community can and do save lives,” she said.

Miss Asia 2025, Krishnah Gravidez, emphasized the deeper meaning of beauty and purpose. “This event is a reminder that true beauty is measured not by appearance, but by the actions we take, the empathy we show, and the purpose we live for. I am honoured to stand beside the Sudha Reddy Foundation in this fight. Because together, we can change the narrative on breast cancer,” she noted.

Both icons will join thousands of participants on September 28, 2025, when Necklace Road will transform into a sea of pink in solidarity and strength.