Miss World 2025 Talent Finale: A Dazzling Display of Global Grace, Passion & Power

The Miss World 2025 Talent Finale was nothing short of magical- a rich tapestry of emotion, heritage, and heart told through song, dance, poetry, and performance. Held in the host nation India, the evening was a global celebration of individuality and cultural pride, leaving the audience both awed and deeply moved.

Indonesia emerged as the winner with a beautifully curated performance that combined piano and dance. Starting at the age of four, she’s always considered piano her closest friend and her medley of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, traditional Balinese melodies, salsa, samba, and Golden Hour showcased not just her range, but also her soul. She truly embodied the theme of “unity in motion.”

The first runner-up, Cameroon, performed a stirring rendition of Goodness of God. Raised in faith by her mother, she used the stage to express gratitude and grace; her voice resonating with strength and sincerity. Italy, who returned to ballet after years away, delivered an elegant and poised routine that earned her the second runner-up spot and massive audience appreciation.

Though India didn’t place in the top three, she certainly left a mark. Performing Garba, a traditional dance celebrating community, rhythm, and devotion, she lit up the stage with her energy. “I twirl and clap for the love of my roots,” she said and that love was felt deeply. As the host nation’s representative, she had the special honor of closing the night, wrapping up the show on a high, festive note that had the crowd cheering and clapping along.

Each performance throughout the evening told a personal story:

Nigeria dedicated her dynamic Indo-African drum performance to her late mother, whom she lost at age 2. Her act, titled Unity in Motion, ushered in a spirit of royalty and remembrance.

Estonia brought hip-hop cheer with energy, reflecting her journey from gymnastics to competitive dance, missing her team but channeling their spirit.

Brazil’s heartfelt performance of Memory from Cats reminded everyone to live in the moment, as “in the end, it will all be memory.”

The Netherlands stunned with an AV-led visual act that reflected her passion for ice skating, something she’s pursued since age 4 at the international level.

Germany played piano with deep emotion, inspired by her mother who began her own musical journey at 40; proving it’s never too late to follow passion.

Wales delivered a poignant spoken-word poem on cardiac arrest awareness, drawn from her grandparents’ real-life stories.

Jamaica’s powerful version of Many Rivers to Cross channeled her resilience after surviving domestic violence.

Kenya, as a DJ and dancer, transformed the space into a celebration of movement and youthful joy.

Ethiopia spoke to the experience of being a woman in a man’s world, saying, “We are the spice and the colour,” as she brought fire and fearlessness to the floor.

Philippines gave an emotional performance of What Is Wrong With Me?, a song requested by her family while embodying a water princess, despite her real-life fear of water.

Czech Republic, Ireland, Cayman Islands and Argentina each brought their own blend of personal history, family connection, and cultural storytelling to their piano pieces, songs, and dance medleys.

From Sri Lanka’s traditional dance in an outfit handmade by her mother in a single day to Trinidad & Tobago’s graceful aerial act challenging gender norms; the night celebrated the resilience and brilliance of women worldwide.

Each act, whether polished or raw, was a reminder: Talent isn’t just skill - it’s story, spirit, and sincerity. And in that sense, every single woman on that stage was a winner.

The Miss World 2025 Talent Finale didn’t just entertain, it connected. Through loss and love, hope and healing, tradition and transformation- it was a night to remember, and a celebration of what unites us all: human expression.















