Miss World pageant a celebration of women

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday emphasised that hosting the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant in Telangana is not merely a matter of prestige but an opportunity to celebrate women worldwide.

The event, set to take place from May 7 to May 31 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), carries the tagline "Telangana Zaroor Aana". With contestants from over 140 countries expected to participate, the state government aims to leverage the occasion to promote tourism.

The total expenditure for the event is estimated at Rs 54 crore, with 50% of the costs covered by promoters and the remaining Rs 27 crore borne by the state government, primarily through sponsorship. Addressing a press conference, Krishna Rao reiterated that the pageant is more than a prestigious event—it is a platform to acknowledge women's aspirations, resilience, and impact on society.

"This is a clarion call to recognise narratives that inspire societies and build humanity. Telangana is ready to welcome you with open arms," he stated. Highlighting the cultural significance, the Minister noted that Telangana’s vibrant traditions, art forms, cuisine, and festivals would be showcased to a global audience, fostering a deeper appreciation of the state’s unique heritage.

He emphasised that cultural exchange plays a crucial role in establishing India as a soft power on the global stage, strengthening international perceptions, economic ties, and diplomatic relations.

"Telangana is a land of warm traditions and boundless hospitality," Krishna Rao remarked. "It embodies a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, mirroring the spirit of the Miss World contest."

The Minister also acknowledged the contributions of Telangana’s women as leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, and changemakers. He countered criticisms regarding the event, arguing that its success depends on the perspective with which it is viewed. He further stated that approximately 3,000 journalists from around the world would be covering the event, providing extensive global exposure to Telangana and enhancing its tourism potential.

Miss World CEO Julia Morley expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We have the opportunity to showcase the beauty of this region to the world. Telangana has been a hidden gem for too long, and this event will change that by bringing together nations from across the globe. The contestants, an incredible group of young women, will help promote this region, and I am proud to be a part of it."

With its cultural richness and global outreach, Telangana is poised to make a lasting impression through this international event, highlighting its heritage, hospitality, and progressive vision on the world stage.