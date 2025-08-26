Mission Vatsalya’s balm for ‘Pushpa’ tragedy victim kin

Hyderabad: Extending a ray of hope to a grieving family, the State Child Rights Commission has ensured long term financial support for the sister of a boy injured during the Pushpa movie benefit show tragedy, bringing her under the Central Government’s Mission Vatsalya scheme to secure her future.

A tragic incident during the benefit show of the popular Telugu film Pushpa at Sandhya Theatre left one family in deep distress. Among the victims was a young boy who sustained serious injuries, leaving his family struggling to cope with both emotional and financial challenges. Recognizing the hardship, the Telangana State Child Rights Commission stepped in to provide immediate and long term assistance.

With the personal initiative of Commission Chairperson Kottakota Seetha Dayakar Reddy, the injured boy’s elder sister has been granted financial aid under the Mission Vatsalya scheme, a flagship welfare programme of the Government of India aimed at protecting and empowering vulnerable children. As part of this initiative, the girl will receive Rs 4,000 every month until she turns 18 ensuring consistent support for her education and day to day needs.

Already, an amount of Rs 12,000 covering the last three months has been directly deposited into the family’s bank account, marking the beginning of this sustained aid. The family, overwhelmed with gratitude, expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Commission for stepping forward in their time of crisis. “This support is not just financial, it gives us strength and hope for the future of our daughter,” they said.

Officials from the Commission emphasized that this act of support represents the humanitarian values embedded in government policies. They also highlighted that the Mission Vatsalya scheme continues to stand as a pillar of support for children affected by tragedy, ensuring that no child is left behind in the wake of misfortune. “The Commission is committed to extending similar assistance to many more families of children in distress.

Through schemes like Mission Vatsalya, we will keep working to ensure that the values of care, compassion, and justice are translated into real action,” said Commission members in a statement. This gesture not only brings much needed relief to one struggling family but also reinforces the broader message that the welfare of children remains a priority for the State and Central governments. By linking immediate assistance with long term security, the initiative has become a model of how institutional support can transform lives in the aftermath of tragedy.