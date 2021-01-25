Mixed fuel of petrol, kerosene causes pollution in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With petrol prices skyrocketing, there is a growing trend of using adulterated oil, especially by auto drivers who are mixing kerosene in petrol and diesel. It is showing severe effect on environment and contributing global warming. The drivers who run vehicles on contract are using adulterated fuel as they are not concerned about the vehicle engines getting damaged.



"Adulteration of fuel has turned out as an only alternative for us to escape from high pricing of petrol and diesel. We have no option but to adulterate petrol. In fact, it damages our vehicular engines too, but to save at least Rs 50 in a day, we are forced to do this. Considering the worst situation, we request the government to bring down the fuel prices," says an auto rickshaw union leader on condition of anonymity.

"As many as 1,433 violations of vehicular pollution were reported in 2020. New year has already seen 17 violations. The increasing count of vehicular pollution cases, including violation of pollution norms such as without PUC and smoke emission, attracted around 1,500 challans within the limits of Cyberabad and we urge citizens not to use adulterated fuel as it causes damage to the environment and leads to vehicular emission," says Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad.

Bhaskar, a traffic police officer at Punjagutta, says, "At least three cases are being filed every day and accused are being sent to court for causing vehicular emission.

Mostly auto-rickshaws are caught as they mix kerosene in petrol. We are warning them not to do it anymore, but we still see drivers flouting rules as they are fed up with petrol price hike and trying to find alternatives."