MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri visits PS, secures release of youth

Charminar: Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, the Yakutpura MLA and general secretary of AIMIM, visited Charminar police station, seeking release of youth who taken into custody for protesting against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Following the protest of Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhagam (TRSV) against the CAA and proposed pan-India NRC in front of Charminar on Monday, Charminar police took student leaders into custody.

Later in the evening, MLA Yakutpura Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri visited Charminar police station. Following his intervention, the TRSV leaders including TRSV Greater Hyderabad coordinator, Mir Qurram Ali along with Mirza Asad Ali Baig, Naser Pasha, Rohith Sharma, Rajni, Mushraf Ali, Manjula Rani, Veeramani and others were released.