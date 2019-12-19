MLC Yegge Mallesh appointed temple chairman of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy in Nagole

Nagole: MLC Yegge Mallesh was appointed as the chairman of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple Nagole in the presence of the temple committee members, temple governing body members and members of Nava Chaitanya youth association on Wednesday.



The committee also appointed Chintala Surender Yadav as Pochamma temple committee chairman. Ananthula Raji Reddy, Cheruku Chiranjeevi Goud and Vappari Mallesham were appointed as vice president, general secretary and treasurer respectively. 15 directors were also appointed as temple committee members.