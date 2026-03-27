MMC chief’s inspection exposes chinks in sanitation responsibility

In a surprise crackdown that exposed serious lapses in urban sanitation, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy conducted extensive field inspections across Boduppal circle on Thursday, warning of strict action against negligent staff and non-compliant establishments. The inspections, carried out as part of the 99-day action plan of the state government, revealed significant gaps in door-to-door garbage collection, poor monitoring systems, and a lack of accountability among sanitation workers.

At Srinivasa Hills and Maharaj Fort Colony, he expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of proper records for garbage collection and ordered the implementation of a foolproof tracking system to monitor daily waste collection from each household. He made it clear that staff will be held accountable colony-wise and warned of disciplinary action for any future negligence.

Interacting with Swachh Auto Tipper drivers, the Commissioner stressed that every colony must be covered daily without fail.

Responding to complaints at Peerjadiguda SC Colony, he conducted a spot inspection and issued strict orders to ensure daily collection, warning of severe consequences for repeated lapses. In the Parvathapuram–Gandhinagar commercial area, the Commissioner directed officials to enforce the mandatory use of dustbins in all shops and initiate action against those dumping waste on roads.