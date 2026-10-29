MMC Commissioner steps up water reuse

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy instructed officials to initiate steps to supply treated water from sewage treatment plants for construction activities and garden maintenance, reserving potable water strictly for drinking purposes.

During an inspection of the Sewage Treatment Plant in Moulali Circle on Wednesday, the Commissioner reviewed treated water storage and distribution processes with plant management staff. He conducted a comprehensive field review across various localities in Moulali Circle, focusing on enhancing civic amenities, conserving water resources, alleviating traffic congestion, managing sanitation, and promoting energy conservation.

While inspecting road infrastructure and traffic flow in Sainikpuri, he directed officials to assess feasibility for road expansion to ease vehicular congestion. He interacted with sanitation workers in Moulali Circle, reviewing equipment availability, worker requirements, supervisory mechanisms, daily duty allocations, and attendance registration systems. Inspecting street lighting maintenance in Sainikpuri, he noted that lights failed to switch off automatically at scheduled times.