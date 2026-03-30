MMC conducts ULLAS literacy exams for SHG members

Hyderabad: Ina significant step towards women’s empowerment through education, the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) successfully conducted the ULLAS, (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All Society), literacy examinations for women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under its Urban Community Development (UCD) wing.

As part of the initiative, illiterate women across various circles were identified and trained in basic reading and writing skills by educated members within their savings groups.

Following the completion of this training, the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) was conducted on Sunday under the supervision of the Education Department.

The programme is being implemented under ULLAS, (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All Society), an initiative supported by both the Central and State governments to promote literacy among adults, especially those who had discontinued their education midway.

Officials said the exams were held across multiple wards, marking the culmination of the literacy training programme. The initiative aims not only to improve reading and writing skills but also to enhance awareness among women, ultimately contributing to overall societal development.Speaking on the occasion, UCD Project Director Suresh visited several examination centres and reviewed the process. He later told the media that members who had never attended school or had dropped out were identified and enrolled in the programme.