MMC cracks down on property tax defaulters
Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation has intensified its crackdown on property tax defaulters, with Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy announcing that 75 properties were seized in March across 14 municipal circles for non-payment of dues.
According to the Commissioner, distress notices have been issued to 677 properties with significant tax arrears. He warned that failure to clear dues immediately would lead to further property seizures.
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