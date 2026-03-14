MMC to launch special 2-day e-waste collection drive this weekend

As part of the state government’s 99 Days of Public Administration – Progress Plan, the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation will organise a special E-Waste Mega Collection Drive across the city this Saturday and Sunday. Municipal Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy has appealed to colony residents and business establishments to hand over their unusable or damaged electronic items at special collection centres instead of discarding them in open areas.

Electronic items such as damaged coolers, fans, laptops, mobile phones, mixers, and grinders will be collected during the drive. The Commissioner urged citizens to participate actively in the initiative as part of their responsibility towards environmental protection and city cleanliness. He stated that with the full cooperation of residents, it would be possible to build a clean and environmentally friendly Malkajgiri.

The corporation remains committed to ensuring that electronic waste is recycled responsibly to prevent soil and water contamination across the municipal limits during this weekend drive.