Modi conspiring to retain power with vote chori: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conspiring to retain power again by deleting voters' names from electoral rolls.

He claimed that 13.5 crore votes had already been deleted across the country and that there was a plan to remove up to 20 crore more votes in the coming days.

Speaking to Congress party members at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi before taking part in the AICC-organised 'Chalo Delhi' programme, Revanth Reddy said Dr BR Ambedkar had ensured voting rights for Dalits, Adivasis, women and youth, thereby strengthening Indian democracy.

He accused the BJP of pursuing a policy of divide and rule on the basis of caste, religion and region. He further alleged that the BJP had earlier planned to abolish the Constitution and scrap reservations if it secured 400 seats for a third consecutive term.

However, he said, the people had thwarted that attempt.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the deletion of voters' names was aimed at disenfranchising the poor, Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalised communities. He also accused the BJP of testing this strategy in Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal to influence electoral outcomes and form governments.

He further alleged that the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as an Election Commissioner was part of an attempt to undermine the democratic right to vote.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the people of Telangana had made their presence felt in Delhi despite the obstacles from the central government.