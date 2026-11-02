- Siddaramaiah expressed dissatisfaction with sting op probe during meeting with LoP Gandhi: Rajanna
- PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Win Hylo Open Titles Amid Funding Concerns For Indian Shuttlers
- Heavy rain delays VMC poll counting, results likely by 7 pm
- 'Govt, private sectors must come forward to make Delhi a medical hub’: CM Gupta
- RBI eases export reporting compliance for freelancers, service exporters
- Murasu Wreaks Havoc, Leaves Trail of Destruction
- HM Shah to visit Raipur today; attend Rajyotsav closing ceremony, inaugurate hospital
- Dictatorships crash when dialogue fails: Shiv Sena(UBT) in 'Saamana'
Modi conspiring to retain power with vote chori: CM Revanth
In Short
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy accuses PM Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of conspiring to delete millions of voters from electoral rolls ahead of the 'Chalo Delhi' rally.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conspiring to retain power again by deleting voters' names from electoral rolls.
He claimed that 13.5 crore votes had already been deleted across the country and that there was a plan to remove up to 20 crore more votes in the coming days.
Speaking to Congress party members at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi before taking part in the AICC-organised 'Chalo Delhi' programme, Revanth Reddy said Dr BR Ambedkar had ensured voting rights for Dalits, Adivasis, women and youth, thereby strengthening Indian democracy.
He accused the BJP of pursuing a policy of divide and rule on the basis of caste, religion and region. He further alleged that the BJP had earlier planned to abolish the Constitution and scrap reservations if it secured 400 seats for a third consecutive term.
However, he said, the people had thwarted that attempt.
Revanth Reddy alleged that the deletion of voters' names was aimed at disenfranchising the poor, Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalised communities. He also accused the BJP of testing this strategy in Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal to influence electoral outcomes and form governments.
He further alleged that the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as an Election Commissioner was part of an attempt to undermine the democratic right to vote.
Revanth Reddy asserted that the people of Telangana had made their presence felt in Delhi despite the obstacles from the central government.
AP Municipal elections results live updates: Counting begins
BJP accuses AISA's Neha Bora of 'Hindu hate', claims she is 'inspired' by LoP Rahul Gandhi
India is fastest growing economy, also reducer of poverty, says PM Modi after inaugurating Pune Metro Line 3
'India Is Secular': Bombay High Court Criticises BMC Over Removal Of Dia Mirza's Diwali Campaign Video
Season of Cyclones in the South, Disparaging Remarks in the North
AP Municipal elections counting: Coalition wins Badvel municipality