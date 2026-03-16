Hyderabad: By expanding domestic production, managing the transition to new energy sources, and diversifying supply partners, the Modi government has successfully reduced the vulnerability of the country to external shocks regarding its energy needs. According to officials, the administration has made itself accountable to a public seeking solutions to complex problems. The strategic framework rested on three distinct pillars, each demanding a specific commitment from the government.

The first pillar focused on domestic production, specifically the Ethanol Blending Programme. While the practice of blending ethanol with petrol began in 2001 as a pilot project, it was only after 2014 that comprehensive reforms allowed India to unlock the full potential of this initiative. Under the Modi government, the country embarked on reforms to enhance energy security, combat climate change, and boost the rural economy. A target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol was initially set for 2030 to achieve these goals.

The second pillar involved getting the energy transition right. The government, at all levels, backed the development of the electric vehicle industry. By allowing 100 per cent FDI in the automobile sector, the country attracted 36 billion dollars in foreign investment over the past four years. The third pillar was the diversification of energy sources and supply partners. Narendra Modi pursued a policy of multi-alignment, enabling India to cultivate deep, parallel relationships with multiple states. This diplomatic outreach expanded the crude sourcing base of India from 27 countries a decade ago to more than 40 today.

Officials noted that these measures are best understood by considering the consequences if they had not been taken. Events such as the Russia–Ukraine War and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have demonstrated how quickly global supply chains can be affected. India’s exposure to such shocks would have been much greater and adversely consequential without these buffers. Had ethanol blending not been a priority, global supply disruptions would have translated much more sharply into domestic economic pressure. Officials asserted that without these policies over the last 11 years, such disruptions could have produced severe instability in the energy system.