Modi must respect people’s verdict, resign: Congress

Hyderabad: The PCC working president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, said on Tuesday that the party respects people's mandate and affirmed that it will continue to work for the welfare of everyone.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the MLC, along with party senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Harkara Venugopal, Pushpaleela, and Sunitha Rao, expressed gratitude to the voters of Telangana and the nation and affirmed that the party would continue to work for the people.

Goud said earlier that the party had only three MPs, but now its number has increased to eight. He expressed satisfaction over party candidate Sri Ganesh’s win in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by-election.

He stated that the government, after coming to power, had started implementing all promises, and that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's good governance was the main reason for the victory of the party in the Cantonment by-election.

He reiterated the party’s stance that the BRS had supported the BJP in the LS elections; it had fielded weak candidates for the BJP's victory.

G Niranjan, PCC senior vice-president, said the vibrancy shown by voters in the election reflects the greatness of the Indian democratic system to the world. “Modi should respect the public verdict and resign immediately. People have proved that there is no room for communalism in the country. The BJP should learn a lesson,” he pointed out.

The Congress leader said the campaign in the name of Ram Temple was rejected by people. “Modi tried to rule the country as a dictator under the guise of religion. Those in power were made to realise that power is not eternal. The party will review the results in the State and take corrective measures,” he added.