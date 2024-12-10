Mohan Babu Assaults TV9 Reporter Amid Family Feud

Hyderabad: Renowned actor Mohan Babu found himself at the center of controversy after allegedly attacking media representatives during a family dispute at his residence in Jalpalli, Hyderabad. A TV9 reporter sustained serious injuries in the altercation, and the incident has sparked widespread outrage.

The chaos unfolded when media personnel arrived at the Manchu family's property to cover the ongoing feud. Mohan Babu, visibly agitated, reportedly confronted the reporters and lashed out aggressively. Eyewitnesses claim that the veteran actor physically assaulted a TV9 representative and used offensive language toward other journalists present at the scene. The attack left multiple people injured, creating a tense atmosphere in the area.

Adding to the drama, Mohan Babu’s son, Manchu Manoj, was seen pleading with security to open the gates to the residence, expressing concern for his daughter, who was reportedly inside. Despite his repeated requests, security personnel denied him entry, escalating the situation further.

When Mohan Babu arrived, tensions reached a breaking point as he allegedly targeted reporters indiscriminately. His actions drew criticism for their severity and disregard for the press's safety.

Police Intervene

In light of the violence, police officials have taken stringent measures, ordering the seizure of firearms from both Mohan Babu and his elder son, Manchu Vishnu. Authorities have also intensified security around the property to prevent further incidents.

This shocking episode has raised questions about the responsibility of public figures toward the media and the impact of personal disputes on public safety. The incident has left fans and onlookers in disbelief, with many demanding accountability for the actions of the veteran actor.











