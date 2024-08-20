Monkeypox alert: Special wards to be scaled up in govt hospitals

Damodar Rajanarasimha stresses that people need not fear the virus while directing authorities to make available preventive medicines and necessary kits in govt hospitals across all districts

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday directed authorities to take early steps to make special wards available in Gandhi Hospital and Fever Hospital in the wake of some cases of monkeypox in neighbouring Kerala.

The minister held a high-level review meeting on preventive measures against monkeypox at the Secretariat. Officials brought to his attention that 30 minor cases were registered in Delhi and Kerala; no cases were registered in Telangana so far. As part of monkeypox prevention measures in State, the minister directed officials to take measures to ensure that necessary medical kits, medicines, and special wards are available in hospitals.

The minister ordered officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department to be alert for monkeyfox prevention in State. He stressed that people need not fear the virus while directing authorities to make available preventive medicines and necessary kits in government hospitals across all districts.