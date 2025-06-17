Monsoon preparedness: GHMC kicks off sanitation drive to curb water stagnation

Hyderabad: As a part of monsoon preparedness and to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season, GHMC initiated a special sanitation drive across the city. The sanitary workers were engaged in collecting, lifting and transferring garbage from different parts of the city to ensure cleanliness.

On Monday, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan announced that a special sanitation initiative is being conducted to curb the spread of infectious diseases during the monsoon season. As part of this initiative, RV Karnan visited the sanitation efforts being carried out near Nallakunta Fever Hospital.

During the event, the Commissioner remarked that following the implementation of the special initiative by GHMC aimed at curbing the spread of disease during the monsoon season, it is essential for both the community members and political leaders in the respective regions to collaborate with GHMC to ensure its success. The Additional Commissioner has been directed to deploy sanitation workers across various locations within the ward rather than concentrating them in a single area.

According to GHMC, a special drive is being taken up in various circles, for clearance of the spots where garbage has accumulated for a long time. Earth movers, transport vehicles and manpower would be deployed in considerable numbers to carry out the intensive cleaning programme. The sanitation drive will cover key flood-prone zones with special attention to garbage clearance, drain desilting, and fogging activities to control vector-borne diseases.

Moreover, the GHMC recently took up the initiative of collecting scrap and disposable material from households using special vehicles and distributing them to those in need. The purpose of this programme is to prevent dumping of waste material in nalas and drains, which is the main cause for clogging the channels.

The special GHMC vehicles will be collecting old chairs, tables, beds, clothes, and other unusable items from households. The Solid Waste Management officer said that many people tend to dump such items in open plots or drainage canals, leading to unsanitary conditions. During the rainy season, this also blocks water flow, causing severe flooding problems.