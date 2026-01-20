Montfort alumni reunite to celebrate legacy

The 4th Alumni Association Meet of the Montfort Hyderabad Province was held at Boys Town Institutions, bringing together alumni, educators, and institutional leaders to celebrate the enduring legacy of Montfort education.

The event reinforced the spirit of fellowship and shared commitment to the Montfortian mission. Rev Bro Shine Alex, Provincial Superior of the Hyderabad Province, presided over the gathering.

Akula Krishna Rao, Co-Founder and COO of Effiasoft Private Limited, highlighted the transformative power of Montfort education and its role in shaping professional and personal lives.

Rev Bro Shine Alex emphasised unity and collective responsibility in carrying forward the Montfortian values. A key highlight of the meet was the symbolic handing over of the Hyderabad Province Alumni Association Flag, signifying continuity and a shared vision for the future.