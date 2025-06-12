Month-long night traffic diversion at Lakdikapul

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a night-time traffic diversion at Lakdikapul for a month, in connection with the proposed construction work by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to lay a storm water drain at Lakdikapul Junction and address persistent water logging issues in the area.

According to police, the works, which commenced from June 11, are scheduled to be held for a period of one month, which may be extended depending on site conditions. To minimise disruption to daytime traffic, construction activities will be carried out only during night-time, from 11 pm to 5 am.

The construction will cover a total distance of 180 metres, beginning from the Intelligence Office to Dwaraka Hotel, passing through Lucky Restaurant and Venkateshwara Hotel. (Old PS Saifabad Jn.)

When work is in progress near Dwaraka Hotel (Old PS Saifabad) – the traffic coming from Nirankari and proceeding towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi. Traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi to Old PS Saifabad will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Secretariat Junction.