Moto GP Bharat conducts city tour with 400 bikers

Hyderabad: The countdown to MotoGP Bharat began in Hyderabad on Sunday with the organizers of the event holding a city tour in which 400 riders participating with great enthusiasm.

The ride started from Dhruva College of Fashion Technology, Hi-tech City. Besides the ride, the event showcased a slice of the MotoGP atmosphere including mega DJ shows, bike stunts, food stalls, selfie booths, 360 VR and a gaming booth at the event.

Hyderabad has given confidence and wings to MotoGP Bharat’s City Tour initiative. It turned out to be a resounding success, with participants embracing the thrill of riding through the city streets. This event marked the beginning of an exciting chapter and look forward to bringing the MotoGP Bharat experience to more cities across the country,” stated Sushant Shrivastava, Managing Director and Head of City Tours, FairStreet Sport, the Indian promoters of MotoGP.