Motorist dies after electric wire falls on him during rains in Hyderabad

A motorist died after a live electric wire fell on him during rains on Thursday night. The mishap took place at Ghode Ki Khabar in the Old City. The man was identified as Mohammad Mustafa.

Mustafa was on his way home on his bike when the wire fell on him. He suffered an electric shock and died on the spot. The police said that the wire was damaged due to the heavy winds and rains. The police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered by the police.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana including Hyderabad on Thursday night. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the rains are expected to lash the state for the next 24 hours.