Mouni Roy inaugurates Kamal Lifestyle House

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy inaugurated the grand launch of Kamal Lifestyle House by Kamal Watch Co. at HiTech City, Hyderabad.

The event featured a curtain drop, ribbon-cutting, and lamp-lighting ceremony celebrating a new chapter in luxury retail.

Established nearly 60 years ago by Shri Chandmal Totla, Kamal Watch Co. expands its legacy with this premium lifestyle destination showcasing over 50 watch brands, CaratLane jewellery, Swarovski crystals, and global perfumes.

With elegant interiors and refined ambience, Kamal Lifestyle House blends tradition and modernity, redefining Hyderabad’s luxury shopping experience.