Mounting water tanker bookings mirror spike in demand across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Although the state government is expressly working to “prevent” water crisis in the city in the months ahead, going by the outcome of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s review on Wednesday, Hyderabad has already registered a sharp rise in demand for drinking water,with around 6,000 to 7,000 water tanker bookings being recorded every day. The scale of bookings per se highlight the growing dependence of residents on tanker supplies to meet their daily water needs.

Approximately 1,350 water tankers are currently being operated in the city to cater to the increased demand, particularly from residential communities and commercial establishments.

The scale of the rising demand is evident from the booking figures for October 2026. Around 1.5 lakh tanker bookings have been recorded so far this month, compared with 38,770 bookings during the entire month of October 2025. The substantial increase points to the growing pressure on Hyderabad’s water supply system and raises concerns about the continued availability of regular piped water across the city.

The surge in tanker bookings reflects the increasing demand for water among households and commercial establishments.

As the city continues to expand, the growing population, construction activity, and rising consumption are adding pressure to existing water resources.

In areas where regular water supply is insufficient or irregular, residents increasingly depend on private and government-operated tankers to meet their daily requirements.

The rising demand also highlights the importance of a reliable water distribution network. Thousands of bookings every day warrant efficient tanker operations, timely deliveries, and adequate availability of water at supply points. Any gap between demand and supply could lead to delivery delays and street brawls, particularly in localities that depend heavily on tanker services.