Moving car catches fire in Hyderabad, no casualties

A moving car was caught on fire here at Durga Nagar in Mailardevpallyon Friday morning. No casualties have been reported as the driver who noticed the flames from engine managed to got down from the vehicle.



The incident took place when the car was heading towards Mailardevpally.

Passersby alerted the police and fire department, following which a fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire immediately. The car was completely gutted in the fire.

The police who registered a case suspect that a short circuit in engine might led to the fire. An investigation is underway.