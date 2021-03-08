Moving car catches fire near flyover in Hyderabad, no casualties

A moving car caught on fire here on Telugu Talli flyover on Monday morning in Hyderabad. As the passengers were alerted, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the passengers in the car, smoke started coming out of the car while they were proceeding from Tank Bund towards Saifabad. The driver was alerted and informed the other one in the car to get off. The two immediately got down the car and informed the firefighters.

Traffic police officials along with the firemen who put out the fire. It was suspected that a short circuit might have ensued in the incident.

The incident resulted in a huge traffic jam in the area and the traffic police were busy clearing the traffic.