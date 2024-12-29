MP Eatala put off by state of govt hospital

Hyderabad: Malkjgiri MP Eatala Rajender expressed dismay over the lack of medical facilities during his visit to Bollaram, a cantonment hospital and urban health centres in Malkajgiri. He inquired about the facilities available at the hospital, the well-being of the patients, and the difficulties staff faced in Bollaram government hospital.

The MP met all the doctors and staff in the outpatient department went around each bed in the hospital, spoke to the patients and inquired about their illnesses and the treatment they were receiving. Besides, inspecting the bathrooms and advised them to keep them clean. The MP said that the major issues the hospital faces include a lack of ultrasound, rabies vaccine shortage of medicines and patients being asked to pay for X-ray and blood tests.

During his visit, the local residents complained that doctors were not available at night posing problems during emergency admissions. The staff told the MP about the lack of enough funds, to run the hospital. Etala Rajender said that only the poor come to the government hospitals.

“I visited the hospital following reports of non-availability of doctors, nurses and medicines for the patients at the hospital.” The Malkajgiri MP said that Rs 50 has been charged at the cantonment hospital for the doctor’s consultancy, and efforts will be made to ensure that all necessary medicines are available.