MP G Ranjith Reddy writes letter to Nitin Gadkari, seeks new flyover to ease woes

Hyderabad: Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy on Monday urged the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to either extend the Aramghar- Shamshabad flyover or construct a new flyover from Siddhanti to Mallika Convention as the people living there were facing a lot of in convenience with the busy road.

The BRS MP wrote a letter to the Union Minister bringing the plight of his constituents. He said that the place Siddhanti is a basti situated just beside the NH-44 which is also on the way to the international airport.

The people in the basti must cross the road to go to school, to the ration shop, to the hospital, to the railway station or bus stop, to the MRO office, to the crematorium and to the temple as well.

This has made the day-to-day lives of the people nothing less than hell and has claimed the lives of 26 people in the last few months.

The MP said that the issue could be solved either by extending the existing flyover (Aramghar- Shamshabad) or by constructing a new flyover from Siddhanti to Mallika Convention, as this will establish an underpass below. He urged the Union Minister to expedite the decision and relieve his constituents from the suffering.

This would not only make it easier for locals to get around, but it also makes it easier for the Hyderabad public to commute to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by reducing traffic.