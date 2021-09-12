MP Gautam Gambhir takes part in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: International Cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir appreciated the Telangana government's efforts to improve green cover in the State through Haritha Haram and Green India Challenge. He planted a sapling in the premises of his house in New Delhi on Saturday. Later, Green India Challenge representative Raghav presented a copy of Vriksha Vedam book to Gautam Gambhir.

Speaking on the occasion, Gambhir the Green India Challenge programme launched by MP Santosh Kumar is a wonderful programme and wanted everyone to participate in it and plant saplings. Stating that he was happy to participate in the challenge, he called upon everyone to plant one sapling at least and protect them. The BJP MP from East Delhi said he would take forward the plantation programme initiated by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar and encourage others to plant the sapling as a regular affair. He would also throw the challenge to three more people on Twitter to plant saplings.