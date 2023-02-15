MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's comments evoke strong reactions

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's sensational comments that the State will witness hung Assembly in the next elections drew strong reactions from Congress as well as rival parties.

Congress senior leader M Ravi said the MPs remarks were against the interests of the party; the leader deserved a disciplinary action. He said the Congress leader violated the freedom given to him by the party; his comments will damage the party.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said Venkat Reddy's comments were his personal; the Congress leader always resorts to slip of tongue to create unrest in his own party. He said the BRS will win 100 seats in 2023 Assembly elections and form government on its own. It does not require any party's support to form government for third consecutive term.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay said the Congress and BRS were functioning like a "Dandu Palyam" batch. The two parties were maintaining secret political understanding to defeat the BJP in the next elections. He said leaders of the two parties praised one another in the Assembly; it was a clear indication of collusion politics of the two parties.