Mrs India Asia Pacific Inaugurates National Silk Expo in Hyderabad

Mrs India Asia Pacific and socialite Dr. Sudha Jain inaugurated the 7-day National Silk Expo 2025 at Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad. Organised by Jagdishwar Hastkala, the expo showcases handmade silk and cotton creations from weavers across India. Dr. Jain emphasised the need for such platforms to support women seeking authentic handloom wear.

Organiser Jayesh Kumar highlighted the expo’s mission to connect weavers directly with customers, bypassing middlemen and boosting the handloom industry. Open daily from 11 AM to 9 PM, the exhibition runs till 28th July and features exclusive, handcrafted textiles under one roof.