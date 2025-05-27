MSMEs are key to leading green mission: Manjhi

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Jitan Ram Manjhi said that in the present era of global warming, only MSMEs are using traditional practices, which are not harmful to the environment. Hence, the MSMEs are playing a crucial role to protect the environment and lead the green environment mission.

The Union Minister was addressing after inauguration of the State Level Vendor Development Programme for SC, ST Entrepreneurs conducted at National Institute for MSME, Yousufguda by National SC-ST Hub.

He said that to protect the environment 33 per cent area of the earth should be green, which can produce better oxygen. However, in the present era, there are a large number of industries, which are emitting carbon dioxide.

The Minister stressed to design a new integrated education system, which can develop our new generation to become self-dependent. He appealed to rethink about situations and make MSMEs flourish for a better world. He appreciated the Vishwakarma scheme, which is providing skill development facilities as well as other assistance to the traditional artisans.