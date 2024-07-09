Live
- Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj meets Revanth Reddy, presents team India jersey
- Enhanced patrols in Charmadi Ghat to ensure tourist safety and traffic flow
- 65 pc transactions now digital in small-town India, Gen X leads the charge
- Ajit Pawar launches Assembly campaign with Siddhivinayak temple visit
- Youth dies days after release from police custody, protests erupt in Bengal's Dholahat
- Heavy rains lead to severe flooding in Udupi
- Shivanna offers condolences, financial aid to families of road accident victims
- 'Looking like he never left': De Minaur 'not surprised' to see Djokovic's firing at Wimbledon post surgery
- Aim to make India third-largest economy in my third term: PM Modi
- Maha to enact legislation for regulation of govt, private pathology labs with stringent provisions
Mujra party busted in Hyderabad farm house, several youth arrested
A mujra party allegedly held at a farm house in Moinabad, Hyderabad busted when the police arrived and arrested 12 boys and 4 girls. The youth had reportedly brought the girls from Delhi to participate in the dance party.
According to police reports, the group was dancing in a half-naked state when they were apprehended. The Moinabad police took swift action and detained all individuals involved in the illegal gathering.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the authorities are working to gather more information about the individuals who organized and attended the mujra party.
