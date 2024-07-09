  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Mujra party busted in Hyderabad farm house, several youth arrested

Mujra party busted in Hyderabad farm house, several youth arrested
x
Highlights

A mujra party allegedly held at a farm house in Moinabad, Hyderabad busted when the police arrived and arrested 12 boys and 4 girls. The youth had...

A mujra party allegedly held at a farm house in Moinabad, Hyderabad busted when the police arrived and arrested 12 boys and 4 girls. The youth had reportedly brought the girls from Delhi to participate in the dance party.

According to police reports, the group was dancing in a half-naked state when they were apprehended. The Moinabad police took swift action and detained all individuals involved in the illegal gathering.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the authorities are working to gather more information about the individuals who organized and attended the mujra party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X