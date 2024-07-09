Mujra party busted in Hyderabad farm house, several youth arrested

A mujra party allegedly held at a farm house in Moinabad, Hyderabad busted when the police arrived and arrested 12 boys and 4 girls. The youth had reportedly brought the girls from Delhi to participate in the dance party.

According to police reports, the group was dancing in a half-naked state when they were apprehended. The Moinabad police took swift action and detained all individuals involved in the illegal gathering.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the authorities are working to gather more information about the individuals who organized and attended the mujra party.