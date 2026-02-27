MUSI Gosa – BJP Bharosa: BJP throws its weight behind Musi displaced

The Telangana BJP has launched its initiative ‘Musi Gosa – BJP Bharosa’ to extend support to families displaced by demolitions along the Musi riverbanks under the Gandhi Sarovar Project. On Thursday, party leaders, led by State president N Ramchander Rao, visited affected areas starting from Bapu Ghat in Langer Houz, where they paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi before interacting with distressed residents.

The Congress-led state government has undertaken the Musi Riverfront Development Project, aimed at beautification and removal of encroachments. However, hundreds of houses have been demolished with the assistance of HYDRAA, leaving families homeless. Rao criticised the expansion of the buffer zone at the cost of poor households, calling the move unjust and unnecessary.

Speaking to the media, Rao asserted that “development should not be carried upon tears of the people.” He condemned the demolition of homes belonging to poor families and even jawans, warning that the BJP would not tolerate such actions. He demanded an immediate halt to forced demolitions and assured victims that the BJP would firmly stand by them.

Drawing comparisons with Gujarat’s Sardar Sarovar project, Rao highlighted that development there was achieved without displacing the poor. He clarified that the Gandhi Sarovar project is solely a state initiative, denying reports of Central government involvement. Rao alleged that the demolitions appear to benefit real estate interests rather than genuine urban development.

The BJP chief emphasised that the party is not against Musi’s beautification but insisted that the government should first focus on cleaning the river. He suggested measures such as setting up treatment plants, controlling industrial waste discharge, and ensuring pollution-free flow before embarking on beautification.

During visits to Madhu Park Ridge Apartments, Lotus National School vicinity, and Aditya Enclave, Rao heard heart-wrenching accounts from families, who lost their homes. Many residents broke down while narrating their plight, expressing fear and uncertainty about their future.

Rao assured that the BJP would lead the struggle for justice, pledging unwavering support to those losing their lands and homes in the name of development.