Musi needs rejuvenation, not beautification: Experts

Hyderabad: A roundtable discussion on the future of the Musi River was organised by the BJP Telangana unit, focusing on the theme “Musi River Rejuvenation – Facts.” The event featured Vedire Sriram, Advisor to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and former consultant to the Union Ministry of Water Resources, as the chief guest. Delivering a detailed technical presentation, Sriram critically analysed the current policies of the Congress government and underscored the urgent need for a scientific, ecosystem-based approach to river restoration. Sriram drew a sharp distinction between river rejuvenation and riverfront development. He explained that rejuvenation involves restoring the river as a living ecosystem, while riverfront projects often focus only on cosmetic beautification. “A lifeless river cannot be revived by mere decoration. True rejuvenation means restoring water quality, biodiversity, and ecological health,” he said, stressing indicators such as fish survival and improved water quality as measures of success.

Highlighting the complexity of river systems, Sriram noted that a river is not just surface water but a network of underground paleo-channels, groundwater flows, sediment transport, seasonal variations, and riparian zones. He warned that ignoring these natural systems in favour of concrete structures could harm the river’s ecological balance. Riparian zones, he emphasised, are critical for filtration, biodiversity, and habitat support. Proposing a three-stage plan for the Musi, Sriram addressed the Upper Stretch of 90 km from Ananthagiri Hills.

He criticised the neglect of catchment area treatment and stressed the need for ridge-to-valley methods, including check dams, contour trenches, percolation tanks, and barrages to recharge groundwater.

Similarly, the Musi has a City Stretch of 55 km abutting Hyderabad. The primary challenge here is sewage pollution. Sriram recommended interceptor systems to prevent untreated sewage from entering the river, allowing only treated water to flow. He also called for a scientific buffer zone policy, removal of encroachments strictly within the natural flow area, and rehabilitation measures instead of mass displacement.

That apart, the Downstream Stretch of 120 km affects Nalgonda and Miryalaguda. He warned of severe impacts from urban pollution, including deteriorating water quality affecting health, agriculture, and livestock. Solutions include desiltation, wetland development, and natural purification methods to ensure clean water for farming communities.

To ensure effective management, Sriram proposed the establishment of a Musi River Basin Authority covering the entire stretch from Vikarabad to the Krishna River. He advocated for real-time public access to water quality data, including parameters such as BOD and DO, to foster trust and accountability.